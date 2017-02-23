DNR has mounted the Georgia Coyote Challenge to encourage hunting and trapping coyotes to remove them from the environment during the period March-October. For each coyote killed (up to five), hunters and trappers will be entered into a drawing for a free lifetime hunting/ fishing license or an equivalent credit on other licenses.
“Currently, scientific research suggests that removal of coyotes during the spring and summer is the most advantageous time to reduce the impact of predation on native wildlife,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said. “We want to encourage coyote removal efforts during this critical period.”
To enter, take your coyote carcasses to the region office on MLK Blvd. in Fort Valley. For more information, call 478-825-6354.
DNR: Trap, kill coyotes
