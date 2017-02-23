By Walter Geiger
The Lamar County Trojans are regrouping and preparing for region competition after finishing fifth in the Trojan Cup tournament that closed out with action here Saturday. Lamar lost 3-1 to Locust Grove in their final tourney match Saturday. Dawson Davis got the lone goal for LC.
Upson-Lee beat Northside Warner-Robins in a PK shootout 3-2 to win the boys title game.
Trojan goalkeeper Max Wall skies to deflect a Wildcat shot during Trojan Cup soccer action at Trojan Field last Saturday. Locust Grove defeated LC 3-1 to finish third in the tournament. LC finished fifth. LC is off this week for fall break. Soccer action resumes Feb. 28 when the Lamar teams host Spencer in region matches. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Trojans 5th, Lady Trojans 6th in local tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks