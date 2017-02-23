/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Murder suspect Earl Cherry.

Spalding deputies working brutal murder

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 23. 2017
Spalding deputies are working the brutal murder of a woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband at Pine Glen Mobile Home Park on N. McDonough Rd. Thursday.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette