Mr. Charles Glenn Legg, age 70 of Thomaston, Ga., passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Mr. Legg was born in Thomaston on October 16, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Elizabeth Legg; and brothers, Billy Hammock and James Lee. Mr. Legg was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He also retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Survivors include his two sons, Jeff and his wife Lisa Legg of Sugar Hill and Dennis and his wife Christi Legg of Mableton; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Elsie Watson of Thomaston and Jackie Allen of Barnesville.
Internment of cremains will be Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 11:30 am at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with military honors.
