Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Community Page
Schedules
▼
Gordon Sports
LCHS Baseball
Trojan Football
Local Weather
About Us
Subscribe
Contact Us
Real Estate
Etsel McDaniel
Barnesville.com
Top Stories
News
Crime/Arrests
▼
Crime
Arrests
Births/Obituaries
▼
Births
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
▼
Geiger's Counter
Food/Features
▼
Food
Features
Public Notices
eEdition
Etsel McDaniel
Posted by
Staff Writer
in
Death Notices
Tuesday, February 28. 2017
Mr. Etsel McDaniel, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility.
Please
login
or
register
to read the rest of this story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please
login
or
register
to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Login
Username
Password
First time users SIGN UP HERE!
Comments
greg horton
about
Kids, ATVs and pit bulls just don’t mix
Fri, Feb 17, 2017 - 07:00 AM
You are absolutely right Walter... our lawmakers need to "sober up" and enact laws t [...]
Annette Glenn
about
Walgreens closing confirmed
Wed, Feb 15, 2017 - 04:56 AM
Whaaaaaaaaaaat??? This is bad news.
Charlie Muise
about
Walgreens closing confirmed
Fri, Feb 10, 2017 - 01:13 PM
Very sorry to hear this, especially for the employees.
Recent Stories
March 2017 menu
Wednesday, March 1 2017
GSC sets Vietnam vet certification event
Wednesday, March 1 2017
Can Betsy DeVos make things any worse?
Wednesday, March 1 2017
Liberty Hill Park plans progressing
Wednesday, March 1 2017
Etsel McDaniel
Tuesday, February 28 2017
Archives
March 2017
February 2017
Recent...
Older...
Copyright
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette