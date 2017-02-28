/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Etsel McDaniel

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Death Notices
Tuesday, February 28. 2017
Mr. Etsel McDaniel, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette