Walter Geiger
A consulting firm has completed work on the environmental assessment of a 76.83 acre tract owned by Lamar County on Hwy. 36 East where it plans to build Liberty Hill Park.
The county bought the land from the federal government for $1 in 1999 after plans for an FAA facility there were abandoned. Originally, the FAA planned to install an air traffic control radar array on the property but those plans were later abandoned.
Liberty Hill Park plans progressing
