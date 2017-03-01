/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Liberty Hill Park plans progressing

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 1. 2017
By Walter Geiger

A consulting firm has completed work on the environmental assessment of a 76.83 acre tract owned by Lamar County on Hwy. 36 East where it plans to build Liberty Hill Park.

The county bought the land from the federal government for $1 in 1999 after plans for an FAA facility there were abandoned. Originally, the FAA planned to install an air traffic control radar array on the property but those plans were later abandoned.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette