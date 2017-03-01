Though the United States has had an Office of Education dating back to 1865, the federal Department of Education as we now know it was not formed until 1980. Federal interest in education blossomed under President Lyndon Johnson’s failed War on Poverty which has never been won and will not be won no matter how many taxpayer dollars are spent on it.
President Jimmy Carter formed the current federal education department in 1980, combining several smaller departments.
The original education budget was $140 million.
Can Betsy DeVos make things any worse?
