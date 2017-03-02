Mr. William “Harold” Crowe, age 92, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 in a Spalding County Healthcare Facility. Mr. Crowe was the son of the late Mr. Milton Van Crowe and the late Mrs. Janie Martin. He was a veteran, having served in the Navy during WWII and was stationed on the U.S.S. Hancock. Mr. Crowe retired from Robins Air Force Base as an Avionics Engineer, and has also worked for Lockheed and Boeing.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine Crowe of Barnesville, GA; four children, Suzanne Crowe of Pinehurts, NC, Mavis Jayne Nowik (and Dennis) of Cumming, GA, Hal Crowe of Atlanta, GA and Sonya Radney (and Chris) of Barnesville, GA; and two grandchildren, Rachel Radney and Brianna Radney.
Funeral services for Mr. William Crowe will be conducted Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 2 o’clock in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
