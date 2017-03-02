Mr. Walter Allen Bell age 86 of Barnesville Ga, died Wednesday March 1, 2017 at Providence Healthcare.
Mr. Bell was born on October 7, 1930 in Lexington Ga, to the late John Henry Bell and the late Ellen Bryant Bell. He worked for GTE Sylvania for many years. Mr. Bell served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Milner Baptist Church and was a Mason. Mr. Bell raised Homing Pigeons for weddings and special occasions. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Spence Bell and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his daughter Mrs. Denise (Truman) Boyle of Barnesville Ga, son Mr. Gary (Dolores) Bell of Barnesville Ga, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from Milner Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Milner Baptist Church on Saturday March 4, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Milner Baptist Church at P.O. Box 100 Milner Ga. 30257.
Coggins Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.