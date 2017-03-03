Dr. Mack Dallas

Long-time Thomaston Surgeon Dr. William McKenzie “Mack” Dallas, Jr., died Monday, February 27th, 2017 at his home. He was 83 years old.
Memorial services for Dr. Dallas were held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Thomaston with Rev. Rick Marson, Rev. Herb Flanders and Rev. John Dallas officiating.
Dr. Dallas was born in Upson County on April 14th, 1933, a son of the late William McKenzie Dallas, Sr., and Katie Harris McKenzie.
He was a 1951 graduate of R. E. Lee Institute and, feeling called to surgical medicine, enrolled in Emory University College. He finished his studies in 1954 and was accepted into the Emory University School of Medicine; he graduated in 1958. He completed his residency in surgery at the Emory-Grady Memorial Hospital in 1963 and returned to Thomaston, where he opened a private practice of general surgery. He served his community in the surgical practice until his retirement in 1999. Dr. Dallas then accepted a position with the Mercer University School of Medicine as a part-time Professor of Surgery. He taught there until 2006.
Dr. Dallas was an avid outdoorsman and loved to travel. He and his wife, Bea Dominick Dallas, journeyed with his loved ones all over the world. He was especially drawn to the Flint River and was active in the Flint Riverkeeper organization. He held the position of Director Emeritus.
In 2003 Dr. Dallas was awarded the Thomaston-Upson Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award. As he accepted his award he said, “I am blessed to have practiced my beloved profession in a first class medical facility in my beloved hometown.”
Dr. Dallas was a Fellow of American College of Surgeons and was also a member of the American Board of Surgery. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Thomaston.
Dr. Dallas is survived by his wife, Bea D. Dallas; three daughters, Katie Dallas of Yatesville, Lucinda Dallas of Thomaston, and Elizabeth (Bart) Gobeil of Savannah; a son, Bill (Alyson) Dallas of Griffin; and several grandchildren.
Contributions in memory of Dr. Dallas may be made to the First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, P. O. Box 707, Thomaston, GA 30286; Flint Riverkeeper, 211 North Jefferson St., Suite 8, Albany, GA 31701; St. George's Episcopal School, 105 Birch St., Milner, GA 30257; or Gordon State College Nursing Scholarship Fund, 419 College Dr., Barnesville, GA 30204.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.