Mrs. Rebecca Ann Manry English Dukes, age 94 of Griffin, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2107. Mrs. Dukes was born in Goggins, Georgia on March 17, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Roy R. Manry and Mae Fleming Manry. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred James English and Harvey Dukes and her son Dennis Roy English. Mrs. Dukes was a long time active member of Hanleiter United Methodist Church and president of her Sunday school class for many years.
Survivors include her son, David and wife Sue; daughter-in-law, Hattie English; grandchildren, Kerri Fuller and husband Chris, Jim English and wife Jennifer, Joy Catron and husband Geoff, Lisa Brown and husband Thomas; 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Dukes will be on March 4, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Sunday at 3 pm at Hanleiter United Methodist Church, Griffin, Georgia with Reverend Michael Johns officiating. Burial will be at Rock Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or United Network for Organ Sharing at www.unos.org.
Please join the family in honoring the life of Rebecca Ann Manry English Dukes by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of arrangements. www.conner-westuryfuneralhome.com