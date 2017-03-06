Mr. David Goddard, age 56, of Barnesville, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017, at Emory University Hospital in Decatur. Mr. Goddard was born December 27, 1960, son of the late George and Mary Jane Olson Goddard. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Danielle Goddard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved the beach, sports, birds and playing horseshoes. He was known for the many wooden crosses he made by hand and gave them to many people in the community.
Survivors include sons, Andrew Lee (Becky) of Ohio; Devin Goddard (Courtney) of Barnesville; Daniel Goddard (Dustin) of Stockbridge; Kenneth Goddard and Dakota Goddard of Barnesville, and Richard Goddard of Thomaston; daughters, Hailey Goddard and Holly Goddard of Ridgeland, South Carolina; brother, Danny Goddard of Barnesville.
Memorial services for Mr. Goddard will be held at 3:00, Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Garth Forster officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 until 3:00 before the service.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com