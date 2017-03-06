Basketball Highlanders to compete in quater finals Tuesday, March 7

The Gordon State College Basketball Highlanders will face S. Georgia Tech Tuesday, March 7 in the quarter finals of the 2017 GCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.The home game begins at 7:30 in the SARC Arena.
Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults.
“This has been a great year for the team,” said GSC athletic director Gary Sharpe. “Coach (Bruce) Capers and the team have made great progress and it seems like we are peaking at a good time.”
If the Highlanders win Tuesday, they will proceed to Rome for the semifinals on March 10.
