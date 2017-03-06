/Unitedbank
Highlanders reach quarterfinals of GCAA tournament

Walter Geiger
Monday, March 6. 2017
The Gordon State Highlanders will face S. Georgia Tech Tuesday in the quarter finals of the 2017 GCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The home game begins at 7:30 in the SARC Arena.

Tickets are available at the door and are $10 for adults.

“This has been a great year for the team,” said Gary Sharpe, GSC Athletic Director. “Coach (Bruce) Capers and the team have made great progress and it seems like we are peaking at a good time.”

If the Highlanders win Tuesday, they will proceed to Rome for the semifinals on March 10.
