A home on Bowen Road on the Pike/Lamar county line was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.
One person was injured at the 186 Bowen Road home and transported by ambulance to Grady in Atlanta.
Updates on the injured person's condition will be posted when available.
Firefighters, sheriff's officers and first responders from Pike, Meansville and Lamar County responded to the fire. Firefighters were still fighting the flames at the completely destroyed home around 6:30 p.m.
