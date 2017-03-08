Mrs. Margaret Maxine Smith Willis, age 80, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Willis is preceded in death by her husband, the late Mr. Thomas Calvin Willis, and is the Daughter of the late Mr. James H. Smith and the late Mrs. Della Mae Turner. Mrs. Willis was a homemaker.
Survivors include: 2 Sons – Larry Willis of Griffin, GA., and Tommy (& Donna) Smith of Thomaston, GA.; Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Margaret Maxine Smith Willis will be held from the Graveside on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 1p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with the Reverend Daniel Perry officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 from 6- 8 p.m.
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at: www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements.
(770) 358-1678
Updated: Margaret Maxine Smith Willis
