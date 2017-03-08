/Unitedbank
Mike Ruffin

I want to understand

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Opinion
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
By Mike Ruffin

I want to understand people. I want to understand why people – all people – are who they are, why they think the way they think, why they believe what they believe, why they say what they say, and why they do what they do. What would such understanding require?

It would require that I be Muslim. It would require that I be an immigrant. It would require that I be a woman. It would require that I be poor. It would require that I be black. It would require that I be Russian. It would require that I be Jewish. It would require that I be unemployed. It would require that I be a high school dropout. It would require that I be a factory worker. It would require that I be an inner city resident.

