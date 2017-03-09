Ralph Jones

A memorial Celebration of Life for Ralph C. Jones will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at Westside Church of Christ, 230 O'Dell Road Griffin, Georgia.
Mr. Jones was born September 10, 1937 in Hazel Park, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents Cecil Leroy Jones and Elizabeth Alda Harding; brother William Charles Jones; sister Dorothy Ann Jones; grandson, Beau Gasaway. Mr. Jones retired as a Field Test Engineer after 42 years of service with Detroit Diesel. During his years of service Mr. Jones resided in Michigan, Arizona, California, and Minnesota before transferring to Georgia in 1976 ( he liked to say he was a Yankee by birth and a Southerner by choice). He stated many times that he had the best job, as he got to meet many people and also work with engines, which he loved. Ralph was an avid Nascar fan, also at one time was affiliated with a team that raced 18 wheeler trucks, traveling as far as New York to participate in races. He seemed to have a magnet that attracted people in need and was always willing to lend a helping hand or give money as needed. Fixing things came naturally, he took care of maintenance at church and also Lamar Arts. Ralph was not on the city council, yet he attended meetings to see what was happening in Barnesville and also to report things that he felt needed attention. He voluntarily painted over 100 fire hydrants because they "needed painting".
Those dearly loved by Ralph include his wife Annette Dunham Jones of Barnesville; daughters Diana Hester (Lee) of Griffin, Dawn Collier (Mark) of Talbott, TN., and Kelly Gasaway (Wayne) of Griffin; step-sons Scott Stephens (Stephanie) of Greensboro, NC., Joshua Ray Stephens (Mary) of Atlanta and Seth Stephens (Meenakshi) of Ft. Collins, CO.; grandchildren Rachel Colwell of East Dublin, GA., Carley Entrekin of Griffin, Morgan Winstead (Mike) of Morristown, TN., Logan Caddell of Talbott, TN., Wayne Gasaway Jr., Kyle, Joel and Kadey Gasaway of Griffin, Andrew Stephens of Boone, NC., Anna Kate Stephens of Greensboro, NC., Augustus Ray Stephens and Soren Joseph Stephens of Atlanta; Great grandchildren Tyler Colwell of Hampton and Taylor Colwell of East Dublin, GA.
Ralph loved his family and above all he loved God and delighted in sharing his faith. He was a good and faithful servant who has gone to his reward.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial. In lieu of flowers donations to Lamar Arts may be made if desired.