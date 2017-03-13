By Walter Geiger
After nearly four years of inexplicable delays, the bench trial of Bobbie Jo Sumner is set to begin today for the June 29, 2013 hit and run death of Gordon State College nursing student Alexandra Noelle Desir.
Desir, 20, was hit by a vehicle on Rose Avenue and left to die as she was walking from her campus dorm room to work at Huddle House.
Proceedings are to begin this morning after the March term grand jury is empaneled and insructed. A long list of potential witnesses are on call to appear.
UPDATE: Already nearly four years old, the Sumner case was delayed again when Sumner rejected a plea deal, withdrew her request for a bench trial and demanded a jury trial Monday. The move perturbed many in the courthouse including Judge Bill Fears who set the trial for April 25.
Bobbie Jo Sumner at a preliminary hearing last year. (File)
Updated: Sumner trial delayed again
