Mr. “Big” Bobby Gene Waldroup, Sr., age 63, of Milner passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. Harrison Jasper Waldroup and the late Mrs. Martha Mathews Waldroup and was also preceded in death by his son, Bobby Gene Waldroup, Jr. and by his daughter, Becky Darlene Waldroup. Mr. Waldroup was a musician for 45 years, having played many concerts and benefits. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for Lamar County. His family and country music was his first love.
Survivors include his wife- Vicki Waldroup; 1 Son- James Waldroup; 1 Sister- Brenda Mobley (& Lynn).
A memorial service for Mr. Bobby Waldroup will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 3 O’ clock at the home of Vicki Waldroup, 109 Liberty Hill Street, Milner, GA. 30257
Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at www.williamsfh.net
Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 358-1678