Mr. Jimmy Burnette, age 72, of Barnesville, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017, at Monroe County Hospital in Forsyth. Mr. Burnette was born October 2, 1944 in Walton County Georgia, son of the late William and Irene Brown Burnette. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Yatesville. Mr. Burnette owned and operated Jimmy Burnette HVAC, and the Buggytown Auction in Barnesville and Gray.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Lynne Burnette of Barnesville; children, Lynn Alverson of Rockmart, Chet Burnette of Hampton, and Krystal Satterfield (Jimmy) of Barnesville; five grandchildren, Baileigh Baker, Brooklyn Baker, Kayla Blair, Ashley Deems, Cassie Holbert, and Cody Satterfield; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Blair, Jordon Blair and Aria Blair; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond Cleonis and Dotsy Burnette of Barnesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Morgan and Rev. Allen Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00. Interment will be at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3:30.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com