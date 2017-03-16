Bobbie Jo Sumner evaded justice again Monday when she rejected a plea offer and then demanded to have a jury trial, leaving Judge Bill Fears with no other choice but to delay proceedings until April.
Sumner has already been free for almost four years since she allegedly ran down Gordon State College student Alexandra Noelle Desir, 20, on Rose Avenue in Barnesville June 29, 2013, leaving her to die.
Bobbie Jo Sumner (right) confers with her attorney Bubba Head in Lamar superior court Monday. She rejected a plea deal and her previously agreed upon bench trial and demanded a jury trial. That move perturbed many in the courthouse, including Judge Bill Fears who set the trial for April 25. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Sumner evades justice again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks