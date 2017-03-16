By Walter Geiger
I silently chafe when I hear Social Security referred to as an entitlement program though, technically, it is one.
That language originates from Social Security falling under Title II of the Social Security Act. Thus the root word ‘title’.
Once you meet all the qualifications to receive Social Security benefits (meeting the age and work credit requirements), you are ‘entitled’ to receive benefits.
I'm feeling better about my Social Security
