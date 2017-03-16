/Unitedbank
VFW plans St. Pat's shindig

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Thursday, March 16. 2017
Marion Matthews VFW Post 6542 Auxiliary will host a Saint Patrick's Day Party on Friday, March 17. The party will include karaoke with DJs Jessi Jane and Kevin from 8 p.m. to midnight. The party will also include Wheel of Fortune, refreshments, door prizes and a raffle for the Saint Patrick’s Day basket.

“Wear your green and come on out for a good time and good food with good friends,” said VFW Auxiliary president Judy Ingram.
