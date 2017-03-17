Mr. Horace C. (Sonny) Moore, age 82, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Well Star Hospital in Griffin. Mr. Moore was born August 24, 1934 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Thomas H. and Trumon May Walker Moore. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas H. Moore, Jr. and a sister, Anita Ruth Boyd.
Survivors include a brother Jere F. (Debbie) Moore and a sister, Nancy Harp all of Barnesville; daughters, Angela Dian Moore, of Birmingham, AL; and Shannon Ann Williams of Dothan, AL; granddaughter, Ashton Moore; grandson, Kolton Williams, both of Dothan, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be private.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA.