Horace C. (Sonny) Moore

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Death Notices
Friday, March 17. 2017
Mr. Horace C. (Sonny) Moore, age 82, of Barnesville, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Well Star Hospital in Griffin. Mr. Moore was born August 24, 1934 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Thomas H. and Trumon May Walker Moore. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas H. Moore, Jr. and a sister, Anita Ruth Boyd.

Survivors include a brother Jere F. (Debbie) Moore and a sister, Nancy Harp all of Barnesville; daughters, Angela Dian Moore, of Birmingham, AL; and Shannon Ann Williams of Dothan, AL; granddaughter, Ashton Moore; grandson, Kolton Williams, both of Dothan, AL; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be private.

Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com.
