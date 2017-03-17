10 year old marches across America, traveling through Barnesville Friday

Noah Barnes, 10, is a type 1 diabetic who is raising funds for diabetes by walking across the United States, from Key West to Washington state. He started his journey Jan. 1 with his dad who has been by his side for every step. The left Macon Thursday, March 16 and traveled through Barnesville on Friday, March 17. To find out more about the inspirational walk or to donate, go to noahsmarch.com
.
“Noah came up with the idea after watching a documentary on Terry Fox, a Canadian who had cancer and had lost his leg at the hip and he still kept running. He wanted to spread motivation to others to not give up by running across Canada. Noah just wanted to do something to help other diabetics, he wanted to do his part,” said his mother Joanne Barnes. “We weren’t too excited about the idea to start with so my husband started training him and really tried to wear him out. But he refused to give up and just kept training and loved to see how far he could go each training day.”