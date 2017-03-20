/Unitedbank
Mr. Thomas Jefferson Teem, age 64, of Milner passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late Mr. George Washington Teem and the late Mrs. Cecilia Helen Uro Teem. Mr. Teem was a truck driver with Rush Trucking Company.

Survivors include his wife, Maurina Louise Teem of Milner, GA; daughter, Cecilia Hill of Thomaston, GA; three grandchildren, TJ Teem, Joshua Teem and Kayla Teem; three great grandchildren, Journee Gorden, Joshua Banks Jr. and Anilah Teem; four brothers, Ernie Teem, John R. Teem Sr., Edward L. Teem, Kerry Wetzel and Fred Teem; four sisters, Mattie Dryer, Cindy Hubbard, Jeanne Laws and Betsy Johnson.
Services for Mr. Thomas Teem will be private.

Those who wish may view the Memorial page and sign the guestbook online at williamsfh.net.

Williams Funeral Home of Barnesville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-358-1678.
