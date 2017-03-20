A Lamar County man was taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after a rollover crash on Hwy. 18 West.
The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound when he ran off the road in between the county line and the Potato Creek bridge and hit an embankment. The Jeep flipped end over end.
A witness said the driver, the only person in the vehicle, managed to extricate himself from the mangled Jeep but later collapsed on the side of the road. He was conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance.
Monday afternoon's crash scene on Hwy. 18 West. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Man hurt in Hwy. 18 crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks