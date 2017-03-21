Registered Lamar County voters will go to the polls today, March 21, to decide whether or not to extend the special local options sales tax that is collected here for a period not to exceed six years.
Voters are reminded to go to their precinct to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the registrar’s office.
Advance voting ended Friday afternoon. Elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff served 190 advance voters. They mailed out 113 absentee ballots of which 57 had been returned by noon Monday.
The SPLOST is expected raise nearly $9.4 million to be split between Lamar County and its municipalities.
SPLOST vote is today
