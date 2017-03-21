/Unitedbank
/Eedition

SPLOST vote is today

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Top Stories
Tuesday, March 21. 2017
Registered Lamar County voters will go to the polls today, March 21, to decide whether or not to extend the special local options sales tax that is collected here for a period not to exceed six years.

Voters are reminded to go to their precinct to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the registrar’s office.

Advance voting ended Friday afternoon. Elections supervisor Anita Reid and her staff served 190 advance voters. They mailed out 113 absentee ballots of which 57 had been returned by noon Monday.

The SPLOST is expected raise nearly $9.4 million to be split between Lamar County and its municipalities.

The county expects to receive just under $5.4 million. It will develop the recreation area on Hwy. 36 East and earmark $250,000 for a new animal shelter.

Also on the county list are paving and resurfacing projects, bridge repair, equipment and vehicle purchases and renovation of public facilities.

Barnesville expects to receive about $3.6 million for similar road work, sidewalks and stormwater drainage work. It also has construction and renovation of public facilities on its wish list.

Some $375,000 is earmarked for Milner which also plans paving and resurfacing work along with sidewalks, water and sewer upgrades and public park improvements.

Aldora will get about $94,000 and will also do paving and resurfacing work, sidewalks, renovation, water and sewer upgrades and landscaping.

Monitor barnesville.com for the vote outcome tonight.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 The Herald-Gazette