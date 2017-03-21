A memorial service for 21-year-old William Zachary Bryan Chambers, who was killed in a traffic accident on High Falls Road in Lamar County Sunday, has been set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin.
Chambers, of 29 Cato St. in Griffin, died at the scene of the crash.
Survivors include his father and spouse, David and Joanna Chambers; mother and spouse, Lori and Robert Williams; brother, Mason Pope; sister, Gracie Chambers; fiancé, Brianna Lewis; grandparents; great grandparents.
Chambers
Memorial service for crash victim set
