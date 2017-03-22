By Walter Geiger
On the morning of Dec. 14, 2013, Lamar County football fans were on top of the world. Throngs of them were on their way to the Georgia Dome to see the Trojans play in a state championship for the first time in school history.
The Trojans lost that game 14-7 but the future looked bright. Many thought the program was on the doorstep of being a dynasty.
Now, just over three years later, the Dome is being demolished.
In the three seasons culminating in that title game, Lamar went 38-3-1. In the three since, it has nosedived to 21-12-1, a respectable record but not dynastic.
LC’s last four head football coaches (l-r): Jason Strickland (27-18), 2008-2001; Franklin Stephens (26-2-1) 2012-2013; Jamie Abrams (15-7-1) 2014-2015 and Bryan Love (6-5) 2016. (File photos)
LC football: Still a plum job?
