Fire scene at Jordan Lumber Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)

Updated: Fire strikes Jordan kiln

Posted by
Walter Geiger
in Headlines
Wednesday, March 22. 2017
Fire broke out at a kiln at Jordan Lumber Co. just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was contained to a superstructure around a chip drying kiln.

Units from LCFD and BFD battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Employees casually at lunch in the parking lot as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames.

UPDATE:

The fire was finally brought under control at 3:25 p.m.
