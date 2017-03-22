Fire broke out at a kiln at Jordan Lumber Co. just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was contained to a superstructure around a chip drying kiln.
Units from LCFD and BFD battled the blaze.
No injuries were reported. Employees casually at lunch in the parking lot as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames.
UPDATE:
The fire was finally brought under control at 3:25 p.m.
Fire scene at Jordan Lumber Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Walter Geiger)
Updated: Fire strikes Jordan kiln
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks