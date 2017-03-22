Gregory R. Bell, 61, died Tuesday at Grady Memorial Hospital from injuries he received in a horrific fire at his home on Bowen Road in Milner on the Lamar-Pike County line March 6.
Mr. Bell was born September 6, 1955 in Rome, Ga. to the late Charles L. Bell and Emmie Tucker Bell of Centre, Al.
Mr. Bell was an Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles L. and Emmie Tucker Bell, and by his brother Judson Phillip Bell of Trenton, Ga.
Mr. Bell is survived by his children: Charles (Sandra) Bell and Karina (Phillip) Bell; Grandson: Mailo Bell; siblings: Bernice Orell Estes of Cedar Bluff, Al., Gerald “Bo” (Judy) Bell of Milner, Charlene (David) Maddox of Centre, Al., and Pam (Billy Joe) Shelton of Ball Play, Al.; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Bell will be held at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Perry Funeral Home which is located at 1611 East Bypass, Centre, Al. 35960 with Interment to be held at Cherokee Memory Gardens, Centre, Al.
Man injured in Bowen Rd. fire has died
