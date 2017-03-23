The LC Lady Trojans (8-2, 5-0) ran their region match winning streak to 29 games last week with wins over Spencer and Jordan in Columbus. Coach Wayne Calvert’s team last lost a region match on April 12, 2013.
On Wednesday, LC dispatched Spencer (05,0-3) 4-0. Victoria Boland had two goals to lead LC while Rachel Patterson and Skylar Bedgood had one each.
LC's Rachel Patterson battle for possession in a recent match.
Lady Trojans region win streak now at 29 straight
