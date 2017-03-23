Trojans get big region wins

The LC Trojans (5-5, 3-2) got two wins last week over region foes in games played at Woodruff Farms in Columbus to keep their region title hopes alive.
Wednesday saw LC come back from a 2-0 first half deficit to notch a 3-2 win over regionleading Spencer (6-2, 3-1) 3-2. Dawson Davis and Bryce Garner got one goal each in regulation and Garner blasted home the winner with 1:30 left in the second, five-minute overtime period.
“It was a huge win for us and keeps us alive in the race for the region title. Our defense shut Spencer down in the second half,” coach Jamie Horne said.
Friday saw a return to Columbus as LC bested Jordan (1-5-1, 1-4) 5-1. Garner had two goals to pace LC while Jacob Mason, Wade Castleberry and Davis had one apiece.
LC goes to Upson-Lee (7-2, 3-1) tonight for a non-region game then hosts Callaway (6-5, 4-1) Friday in a region matchup.
Junior Varsity:
The young Trojans also got two wins, topping Monticello 5-0 and Northside Warner Robins 1-0 to run their record to 3-0. Caleb Pennington got the lone goal against
Northside, a much larger team.
Horne singled out the play of Chaz Hammock, Noah Buice, Daniel Guzman, Dakota Good, Pearce Horne and Alec Larrabee. “Four victories on one week. It was one of the most successful in program history,” Horne concluded.