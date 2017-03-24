Mrs. Jackie Wright, age 82, of Barnesville, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, at her home. Mrs. Wright was born October 20, 1934 in Eastman, Georgia, daughter of the late Henry Bartow and Vera Mae Livingston Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Carl Wright, daughter, Lynn Wright Thornquest, and a son, Lonny Wright. Mrs. Wright was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include three daughters, Delores Hurst of Griffin, Sheila Faulkner (Danny) of Jackson, Tammy Wright (Terry) of Barnesville; a son, Johnny Wright of Barnesville; grandchildren, Kelley Fincher (Cory), Tanya Wilson (Perry), Shelby Blevins (Mike), David Littleton (Jessie), Joey Faulkner (Kim), Melissa Stephens (Justin), Steven McBroom (Misty), Kevin McBroom (Courtney), Kristy Rollins (Tim), Ashley Wright (Melissa), and Carl Wright; great-grandchildren, Carter Fincher, Nora Fincher, Cody Tucker (Hannah), Caleb Tucker, Jacob Tucker, Hailey Lunsford (Dalton), Katelyn Brown, Kaitlin Blevins, Heather Blevins, Dillon Blevins, Brittany Faulkner, Hayden Faulkner, Bryant Thomaston, Paige Thomaston (Jacob), Breanna Littleton, Kenneth Gill, Cory Littleton, Dustin Littleton, Jonathan Littleton, Tyler Stephens, Abigail Stephens, and Allison Stephens, Austin Wright, Stevie-Lynn McBroom, Ruthie Wright, Anna Wright, Gregory Saxton, and Jason Saxton; great-great grandchildren, Emmah, Makennah, Aubree, Jackson, and Ryleigh; a sister, Delanie Riddle; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3:00, Sunday at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Rev. Don King officiating. Interment will be at Lamar Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Services are being arranged and directed by Breedlove Memorial Chapel, Barnesville, GA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.breedlovememorialchapel.com