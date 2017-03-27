Mr. Jarrod Gibson Trice age 37 of Thomaston, died Saturday March 25, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Trice was born on November 2, 1979 in Thomaston, to Beverly Blackmon Trice and the late Rufus Gibson Trice. He worked as an auto technician for several years.
Survivors include his mother Mrs. Beverly Trice of Thomaston, brother Mr. Nathan Hutto of Cochran, grandparents Mr. Tommy (Audrey) Blackmon of Barnesville, Mrs. Jean Hutto of Cochran, aunt Mrs. Iris Brand of Warner Robins, Mr. Keith Hutto of Cochran, aunt Mrs. Angie (Doug) Starr of High Falls, aunt Mrs. Lynne (Alan) Parks of Stockbridge, aunt Mrs. Lorie Huff of Cochran.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday March 27, 2017 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Upson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Monday March 27, 2017 from 1- 3 p.m.
